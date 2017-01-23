Scolari hails "demanding" Chinese Super League

Brazil World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has heaped praise on the Chinese Super League as the competition grows in status amid an influx of high-profile players.



"People in Brazil should believe in what I say. The Chinese Super League is quite demanding," Scolari said in an interview broadcast by Fox Sports in Brazil.



Scolari has coached Guangzhou Evergrande to the past two league titles, having joined the club in June 2015.



His first-team squad includes Brazilians Paulinho, Ricardo Goulart and Alan.



The 68-year-old said he would do all in his power to promote the trio's inclusion in Brazil's national squad.



"The Selecao will have all of those players available because I know what it means to them to play for Brazil," said Scolari, who guided Brazil to victory in the 2002 World Cup.



Among other marquee names to join Chinese clubs in recent times are Carlos Tevez (Shanghai Shenhua), Oscar (Shanghai SIPG), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Demba Ba (Shanghai Shenhua) and Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei China Fortune).

