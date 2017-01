N. extension section of Hangzhou-Changxing Highway opens

Photo taken on Jan. 22, 2017 shows the north extension section of Hangzhou-Changxing Highway. The north extension section of Hangzhou-Changxing Highway, located at the junction of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui Provinces, opened to public on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 22, 2017 shows the north extension section of Hangzhou-Changxing Highway. The north extension section of Hangzhou-Changxing Highway, located at the junction of Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui Provinces, opened to public on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua