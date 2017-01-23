‘Trainspotting’ returns after 21 years with punchy sequel

From left: Ewen Bremner, Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, and Robert Carlyle Photo: IC

It was the shocking, surreal, drug-fueled movie that defined a generation. Two decades later, the aging Scottish lowlifes of Trainspotting are back with a new sequel which premiered Sunday in Edinburgh.T2: Trainspotting reunites Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner with now Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle.Renton, the character that launched the career of Star Wars actor McGregor, returns to Edinburgh after years away. Once there he finds his friends Begbie, Sick Boy and Spud are waiting and still as dysfunctional as they ever were.While the first movie was shot mostly in Glasgow, despite being set in the once heroin-blighted Edinburgh suburb of Leith, the new film sees the Scottish capital take on a central role."It was lovely to shoot here in Edinburgh, and you feel that Edinburgh is much more of a character in this film than it was in the first one, and it's absolutely right that we are here for the premiere," McGregor told AFP on the red carpet.Two decades on, Sick Boy (Miller) is a pimp exploiting the wave of gentrification that has swept the city, psycho Begbie (Carlyle) is an escaped convict and burglar and Spud (Bremer) is still "on the skag."Reviews so far have been largely positive - The Guardian said it was not as good as the first, but "has the same punchy energy, the same defiant pessimism, and there's nothing around like it."