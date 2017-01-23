Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates Lunar New Year with Chinese-themed event

The Year of the Rooster got a wake-up call from Kung Fu Panda as the characters Po and Tigress made their first-ever appearance at the Universal Studios Hollywood's annual Lunar New Year celebration, which runs from Saturday to February 5.



The celebration comes to life within Universal Plaza, at the heart of the theme park. Decorated with red Chinese lanterns and a stunning plum blossom arch, the Plaza has a dozen of lampposts featuring banners of the 12 Chinese zodiac animals with introductions.



Along with Po and Tigress, a 12-foot-fall Chinese-speaking Megatron from Transformers and theme park characters Curious George and Woody Woodpecker in Chinese attire also greet and interact with visitors at the Plaza.



"The Megatron is really funny, he speaks Chinese and makes jokes," Annie Zhang, a Chinese American visitor, told the Xinhua New Agency on Sunday.



As more Chinese visitors have been coming to Universal Studios Hollywood over the years, the theme park's signature Studio Tour is also offering Chinese-speaking tours year-round.



According to the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board, the city welcomed 47.3 million visitors in 2016 and more than 1 million of them came from China.





