Magnificent Yadan landforms at sunset

Source:China News Service Published: 2017/1/23 15:02:30
Snow-covered Yadan landforms at sunset at a geological park 180 kilometers away from Dunhuang City, Northwest China’s Gansu Province, in mid Jan 2017. Yadan landforms feature the unique and wonderful scenes and landscapes of the Gobi desert. Photo: China News Service

