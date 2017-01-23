China’s top hedge fund manager sentenced to 5 1/2 years for stock manipulation

Xu Xiang, China's top hedge fund manager, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison on Monday for manipulating the stock markets.



Qingdao Intermediate People's Court also fined Xu, sometimes called the Warren Buffet of China, more than 10 billion yuan ($146 million). Xu did not object to the sentence.



Xu manipulated the markets by bidding up the stock prices of at least 13 listed Chinese companies with the help of board members and executives, a court statement said.



Xu was arrested in November 2015 on charges of securities fraud and insider trading, as part of China's effects to crack down on stock manipulation and corruption that led to the stock market crash that started in mid-2015.



Authorities have frozen the shares involved in Xu's case.



Before his arrest, Xu, who ran Shanghai-based Zexi Investment, was one of the most well-known fund managers in China. One of Zexi's funds has returned 3,944 percent since 2010. During the stock market crash, some of the company's funds still managed returns of more than 300 percent. Those growth figures, however, slid after Xu's arrest.



Besides Xu, the court also sentenced Wang Wei and Zhu Yong, two fund managers who helped Xu manipulate the market, to three years' imprisonment and three years' probation, respectively, plus fines. If Zhu violates the terms of his probation, he will have to serve out a two-year prison sentence.



The two managers pleaded guilty in court.



