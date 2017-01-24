Swedish police ask public to provide video clips of suspected gang rape

Swedish police on Monday called on the public to provide video clips of a suspected gang rape that was allegedly live-streamed on Facebook.



Police in Uppsala were contacted on Sunday morning by a woman who said she had seen a gang rape broadcast live in a closed Facebook group.



The assault is thought to have been witnessed by hundreds of people online and several of those who saw the video have reported the assault.



The police held a press conference on Monday, calling on anyone with access to the filmed material to step forward.



Police confirmed that the suspected rape took place in an apartment in Uppsala and that three men, all in their 20s, have been arrested.



According to online witnesses who spoke to Swedish Television, there were two live broadcasts on Facebook. The first one allegedly showed a woman being raped. In the second video, the same woman denies being raped, but there are speculations as to whether she was forced to make the statement.



However, vice chief prosecutor Magnus Berggren said that the information about the videos' content cannot be confirmed since the police do not have access to all the filmed material.



In the Monday press conference, the police therefore called on the public to provide any film material they may have shows the assault.

