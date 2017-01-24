Malaysia's AirAsia denies involvement in Rolls-Royce bribery case

Malaysia's budget airlines AirAsia has denied its involvement in the bribery case of British aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce, local media reported Tuesday.



British media reported earlier that the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has named AirAsia as among foreign parties allegedly involved in bribery cases with the aircraft engine maker.



In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, the stock exchange in Kuala Lumpur, AirAsia denied any dealing with Rolls-Royce.



"We wish to state that at all material times, AirAsia has had no dealings or transactions with Rolls-Royce and has no knowledge of any matter mentioned in the article," said the low-cost carrier, refering to the media report.

