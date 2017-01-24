Investigation begins into Australian music video shooting

Australian police have started investigations into an accident during which a stuntman was shot dead when filming with hip hop group Bliss n Eso's latest music video.



Johann Ofner, a 28-year-old father and former contestant of reality show Ninja Warrior, was shot in the chest Monday at the Brooklyn Standard bar just minutes after jokingly posting the word "faulty" with an image of a firearm to social media.



"This tragedy is a stark reminder that the screen industry is inherently dangerous and of the need for total vigilance about workplace safety at all times on set," Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance Equity director Zoe Angus told local media Tuesday.



It has been reported the company responsible for filming the clip were supplied with replica guns as well as a real shotgun loaded with blanks.



Police have not yet confirmed whether the fatal shot came from a live round.



There are very strict regulations in Australia when using firearms on set, including licensing checks, notifying police before production and working with a safety officer at all times during filming,



Investigators are looking to determine whether these codes were adequately followed.



Members of the group Bliss n Eso took to Facebook to offer their condolences.



"We are incredibly saddened that a tragic incident has occurred today where a professional stunt person involved in filming our latest music video has passed away this afternoon in Brisbane."



"Our management team are currently working with the police and the production company filming the video to get more details."



"The three of us are extremely upset and shaken up by this and our hearts and prayers go out to the victim's family and friends as well as the cast and crew who were involved in the clip today."

