Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"They withdrew 12,000 yuan ($1,750) from my bank card."So said a man surnamed Wu, who was tricked into going to a yard in Tongzhou district by two men he met online. The two men, one surnamed Xiong and the other surnamed Liu, tried to force Wu to pay for some cosmetics they bought. Wu refused to pay, so they beat him up and forced him to tell them the password for his bank card and withdrew 12,000 yuan. The police arrested Xiong and Liu on July 13. The Tongzhou District People's Court sentenced Xiong to 18 months in prison and Liu to 16 months for robbery. They were both fined 4,000 yuan and ordered to return the 12,000 yuan to Wu. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)