Letters

It's time to take a stand



It is appalling that pop singers lip-sync (Please, no lip-syncing, January 17).



Seeing that pop stars can get famous overnight, more and more Chinese youth set them as their examples. The increasing number of students who are crazily flocking to art schools and universities explains everything.



It is not only the fame of the pop stars that attracts them but also their wealth, which also seems to come with ease. The luxury lifestyle they live is always what makes many young people envious. But what if their idols lip-sync or don't put effort into learning their lines because they can be put in later? These pop stars are setting a bad example for their followers.



Many stars earn incredibly high wages only because they have a young and beautiful face. They are also called xiaoxianrou (little fresh meat). Acting and singing skills are nothing as long as they are xiaoxianrou. I don't think such stars deserve the high income they enjoy or the admiration of their fans.



It is not a bad thing for one to have an idol if the idol has a positive image and experiences that can encourage the young, for example, if they are diligent and inspirational. But if they do the opposite, I agree with the writer that we should boo them off the stage.



Celine Yang, by e-mail



Don't ignore your parents



Since my grandma became seriously ill several months ago, I have begun to understand more about the lonely life that senior citizens lead (Lonely granny wants stand-in daughter, January 18).



My grandpa passed away more than 10 years ago, and since then, my grandma had lived alone. She has four children, but they all live in different cities. They visited on her birthday, the anniversary of grandpa's death and all kinds of Chinese festivals. My mom made my grandma move in with us when she found out grandma was ill. Through her stories, we gained insight into the lives of the elderly.



She said she usually accompanied her old neighbors, those whose children are not nearby, to see the doctor or get an injection. Whenever a neighbor needed help, she would go to them immediately. The help my grandma provided included harvesting crops and sowing seeds with her neighbors. Sometimes she was tired, but she said it's still better than being home alone.



My uncles and my mom all started to reflect on their treatment of my grandma over the years. They said they devoted too much time to their children and unconsciously ignored their mother. I think it is common among our parents' generation. Visiting parents more cannot be more right.



Jin Kai, by e-mail



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.





