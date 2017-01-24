Mexico to redefine relations with new US gov't

"We must redefine...Mexico's relationship with the new government of the United States," said Pena Nieto, who is scheduled to meet Trump on Jan. 31.



Trump supports more protectionist and isolationist policies to protect US industry, and wants to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as to build a wall along the US-Mexico border to keep out illegal migrants.



In his negotiations with Trump, Pena Nieto said he will pursue 10 key goals, including "preserving the free trade" between the three.



"Trade exchange between the three countries must be exempt from any tariffs or fees, as has been the case since 2008," according to a statement from the president's office.



Pena Nieto also said he will strive to maintain a border that unifies, rather than divides.



"Our border should be our best space for coexistence; a safe, prosperous space of shared development," said the president.



Faced with a more closed northern partner, Mexico will also seek to diversify its trade and political ties with the rest of the world, particularly Argentina and Brazil, among Latin America's largest economies.



To that end, Pena Nieto will attend an upcoming meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States in the Dominican Republic.



"Mexico must not only tackle the new global challenges that are emerging, but also take advantage of the new opportunities they present," said Pena Nieto.



This year, his administration will work to update a trade agreement with the European Union and begin to negotiate a trade deal with Britain, once it has formalized its exit from the EU.



One of Trump's first steps since taking office on Friday was to quit the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a wide-ranging free-trade agreement, including countries in Asia and Latin America, which his predecessor promoted.



Mexico will participate in talks related to changes to the agreement, and continue to strengthen trade ties with Asian countries, the president said.

