Tesla in talks to install thousands of charging stations in Australia

Australian facilities management firm Spotless Group announced Tuesday it is in talks with US-based Tesla to install thousands of electric car-charging stations across Australia.



The move comes as Spotless tries to re-brand itself as a technology solutions firm for corporate clients.



The US-based Tesla and other battery storage and electric car firms are hoping to install the required infrastructure to allow for a roll-out of their vehicles into the Australian market.



Early estimates suggest over 5 million vehicles will be electric powered in Australia by 2030.

