Colored lights decorate Bao'en Temple Heritage Park in China's Nanjing
Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/24 15:00:40
Visitors view the colored lights at the Bao'en Temple Heritage Park in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 23, 2017. The 31st Qinhuai Lantern Fair, displaying over 140 sets of colored lanterns, will officially meet the public at the park between Jan. 28 and Feb. 14. (Xinhua/Sun Can)
