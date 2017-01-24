Colored lights decorate Bao'en Temple Heritage Park in China's Nanjing

Children perform during the lighting ceremony of a lantern fair at the Bao'en Temple Heritage Park in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 23, 2017. The 31st Qinhuai Lantern Fair, displaying over 140 sets of colored lanterns, will officially meet the public at the park between Jan. 28 and Feb. 14. (Xinhua/Sun Can)