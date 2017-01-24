Trees spell celebration for Spring Festival

Camellia trees form the Chinese character Xi, which means double happiness, in a field at a scenic spot in Wanyuan City, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Jan. 23, 2017. The character measures 50 meters square and was created to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, China’s Lunar New Year. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Lang)

