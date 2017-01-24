Tourists watch sea waves at Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei City

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/24 15:12:40
Tourists watch sea waves at the Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei City, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Tourists watch sea waves at the Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei City, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 

Tourists watch sea waves at the Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei City, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Tourists watch sea waves at the Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei City, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 


 

Tourists watch sea waves at the Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei City, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Tourists watch sea waves at the Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei City, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 


 

Tourists watch sea waves at the Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei City, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Tourists watch sea waves at the Yehliu Geopark in New Taipei City, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 23, 2017. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)


 



Posted in: SOCIETY
blog comments powered by Disqus