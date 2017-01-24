Chinese comedian Zhou Libo apologizes to fans after drug, gun arrest in US

Chinese comedian Zhou Libo jumped on social media to apologize to fans after being released on bail in New York on Friday for drug and weapons possession charges.

Zhou, 49, the host of Shanghai TV talk show Zhou Libo Talkshow, was arrested after midnight on Thursday in Long Island, New York when police discovered crack cocaine and a holstered handgun in his Mercedez Benz during a traffic stop, Xinhua reported.

"I wasn't, isn't and won't be interested in drugs, gambling or prostitution," Zhou posted on Sina Weibo Monday night.

"Justice will be served," the comedian added, before slipping in a joke with an apology to Donald Trump for "stealing his spotlight" in Chinese-language media with his scandal.

Netizens, however, weren't laughing, with many calling him a "brazen liar."

Zhou and his passenger, Shuang Tang, 30, were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and a weapon, according to a statement from Nassau County police.

Police in Lattingtown pulled Zhou over when they spotted his vehicle "being driven erratically and the operator was using a cell phone."

Zhou was found in possession of a loaded Colt MKIV Mustang.380 pistol and two clear plastic bags containing crack cocaine, it said.

Both occupants were placed under arrest at the scene without incident.

Zhou is scheduled to appear in court on March 9.