Aerial photos show traffic flows on Shanghai-Chengdu Expressway

An aerial photo taken on Jan. 23, 2017 shows a contrast of traffic flows on the Shanghai-Chengdu Expressway in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. Many Chinese people choose to drive home as the traditional Chinese Spring Festival approaches. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

An aerial photo taken on Jan. 23, 2017 shows a contrast of traffic flows on the Shanghai-Chengdu Expressway in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. Many Chinese people choose to drive home as the traditional Chinese Spring Festival approaches. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

An aerial photo taken on Jan. 23, 2017 shows a contrast of traffic flows on the Shanghai-Chengdu Expressway in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. Many Chinese people choose to drive home as the traditional Chinese Spring Festival approaches. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

An aerial photo taken on Jan. 23, 2017 shows a contrast of traffic flows on the Shanghai-Chengdu Expressway in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. Many Chinese people choose to drive home as the traditional Chinese Spring Festival approaches. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

An aerial photo taken on Jan. 23, 2017 shows a contrast of traffic flows on the Shanghai-Chengdu Expressway in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. Many Chinese people choose to drive home as the traditional Chinese Spring Festival approaches. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

An aerial photo taken on Jan. 23, 2017 shows a contrast of traffic flows on the Shanghai-Chengdu Expressway in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. Many Chinese people choose to drive home as the traditional Chinese Spring Festival approaches. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

An aerial photo taken on Jan. 23, 2017 shows a contrast of traffic flows on the Shanghai-Chengdu Expressway in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. Many Chinese people choose to drive home as the traditional Chinese Spring Festival approaches. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)