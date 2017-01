Visitors view lanterns at the 31st Chinese - Qinhuai Lantern Fair in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province on January 23, 2017. Photo: CFP

The 31st Chinese - Qinhuai Lantern Fair lights up in Nanjing, capital of East China's Jiangsu Province on January 23, 2017, where thousands of lanterns are on display to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.