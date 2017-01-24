WWII era bomb found, detonated near HK university campus

Explosive experts detonated a WWII-era bomb that was discovered by workers at a construction site near Hong Kong University (HKU) on Monday.



Police in Hong Kong cordoned off the area that evening as emergency responders disposed of the found bomb on site.



Firefighters and a bomb squad first cut two holes in the bomb with high-pressure water, then incinerated the TNT inside in what was a 3-hour procedure, CCTV reported.



Officers arrived at Mingde village near Hong Kong University on Monday morning after workers discovered the object about 3 meters underground while excavating a foundation.



The 1.2-meter-long bomb was found near a HKU dormitory, which was evacuated.



Experts determined the bomb to be a US-made M64 - a 250-kilogram general-purpose bomb with a shrapnel radius of up to 2 kilometers.



The bomb was successfully detonated without incident.

CCTV



