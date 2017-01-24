China urges boycott of Japan hotel chain over books denying Nanjing Massacre

Authorities have called on Chinese tourists to boycott a Japanese hotel chain found to be stocking books that openly deny the Nanjing Massacre.



Tourism officials slammed the hotel chain APA on Tuesday for their distribution of books in rooms that deny the 1937 slaughter of Chinese civilians in Nanjing and the forced recruitment of "comfort women" by Japanese troops.



"[The move] shows blatant provocation and violates basic ethics of tourism," said Zhang Lizhong, spokesperson for China National Tourism Administration.



The administration called on Chinese tourists and tour groups visiting Japan to boycott the hotel chain.



Zhang said the administration also called for a halt to cooperation between all Chinese travel agencies and e-commerce platforms and the hotel chain.



A growing number of Chinese Net users are calling for a boycott of the controversial hotel chain, following its CEO's refusal Saturday to remove the books.



Up to 98 percent of Net users support a boycott of the hotel chain in Japan, in which rooms put copies of the book, The Real History of Japan - Theoretical Modern History, by Seiji Fuji, the pen name of the chain's CEO, according to a poll conducted by huanqiu.com.



APA Group CEO Toshio Motoya said on Saturday that the controversy over the book was premeditated, and that Japanese - including lawmakers - support the book.



Motoya, 73, is also the deputy director of a support group for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and the "right wing" orientation of the hotel has been exposed on Japanese social media.



China urged Japan to give its citizens the correct view of history and to face up to history, Hua Chunying, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman, said on January 17.



"Comfort women" and Nanjing Massacre are serious crimes against humanity committed by Japanese militarism during the World War II, which have been internationally recognized as historical facts, said Hua.



