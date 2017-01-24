Shenyang man steals lottery scratch-offs, tries to claim prize

Police in Shenyang caught a man suspected of stealing 15,000 yuan ($2,190) in lottery tickets and then trying to claim a prize.



The suspect, who was not named, is accused of stealing the scratch tickets and an additional 4,000 yuan ($584) in cash from a Shenyang welfare lottery outlet.



He then allegedly attempted to claim a cash prize at another lottery outlet, media reported Monday.



The burglary victim, surnamed Li, reported the break-in after arriving to work morning at her outlet on Songshan Road.



Surveillance video shows a masked man enter Li's store at 2 am on January 12. Within 3 minutes, he was gone with the tickets and cash, the video shows.



Thinking the thief may attempt to claim a prize, Li alerted other lottery outlet owners through the Shenyang Welfare Lottery Center network.



When the suspect tried to claim a prize at a second outlet, the owner recognized him as the man fitting Li's description and he was arrested.



Police are currently investigating the case.

Shenyang Evening News



