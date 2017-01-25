Kenya vows elaborate security ahead of August polls

Kenya has put in place an elaborate security mechanism to ensure safety of August's general elections, a senior official said Tuesday.



Interior Ministry Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said Tuesday that firm action will be taken against those engaging in hate speech and incitement ahead of the elections.



President Uhuru Kenyatta, who will seek re-election in the election, faces stiff challenge from a coalition of opposition parties that will field one presidential candidate.



There are already fears of election violence over growing rigging claims by the opposition against the ruling party.



On Tuesday, opposition leader Raila Odinga claimed the country's National Intelligence Service was interfering with voter registration by listing people in Uganda and Ethiopia.



Odinga, who has been leading campaigns for voters to register ahead of the August poll, categorically stated that he will not accept "results of a rigged election".



The president has dismissed such claims and called on Odinga to substantiate his allegations.



The electoral agency is currently conducting its second phase of mass voter listing across the country with the hope of registering between 4 to 6 million new voters. The exercise will end on Feb. 14.



On Tuesday, the Kenyan government directed security agencies to decisively deal with any violation of law in regard to organized criminal gangs, political incitement and political intolerance.



The interior ministry also directed the security apparatus to deal with hate speech, misuse of social media, intimidation and disruption of rival campaign rallies.



"The law will be applied equally to anyone irrespective of his or her political and or social status who engages in activities likely to incite others into politically motivated violence," Kibicho said.



The ministry also directed police to enhance the ongoing crackdown on organized criminal gangs.



The government on Dec. 30, 2016, declared 90 groups criminal and outlawed them to help avert insecurity.

