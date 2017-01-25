AU troops take back Somali town from Al-Shabaab

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) said its troops and the Somali army have recovered the southern Somali town of Badade, near the Kenya-Somali border, from the extremist group Al-Shabaab.



In a statement on Tuesday, the AMISOM said the joint force inflicted heavy casualties on Al-Shabaab militants during the operation.



The militants reportedly launched a counter-offensive to retake Badade on Tuesday afternoon.



Located some 200 km south of Kismayo, Badade is a key coastal town in southern Somalia's Lower Juba region. The town fell to Al-Shabaab after Kenyan forces serving with AMISOM withdrew from it in January, 2016.



Al-Shabaab still controls some areas in central and southern Somalia. It has carried out frequent attacks in the country in its decade-long fight against the government.

