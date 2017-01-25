French presidential candidate stresses political solution to Syrian crisis

Visiting French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron stressed here Tuesday his "determination to bring an inclusive political solution to the Syrian crisis."



Macron, also the former French minister of economy and industry, met with Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri when they reviewed the general situation in Lebanon and the region, a statement by the PM's media office said.



Macron expressed great satisfaction for France to see stability built in Lebanon, saying that Lebanon is probably "the country in which this Syrian crisis must be best grasped."



They also discussed the situation of the refugees, the Syrian crisis and the security, political and economic issues of the region.



Macron reiterated determination to bring an inclusive political solution to the Syrian crisis, saying that it is the only solution that will "provide a credible and lasting solution to the issue of refugees."

