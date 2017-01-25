Iran's Esteghlal banned from signing players

Iran's Esteghlal soccer club has been banned from signing players in January's transfer window after failing to fulfill its monetary commitments to a former player on time, Tehran Times daily reported on Tuesday.



FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) banned the Blues after Esteghlal's payment to German midfielder Adil Chihi was delayed.



Esteghlal signed two players after a disappointed first half of the season, but they can't use news players now.



The Blues are currently in the 4th place of the Iran Professional League with 28 points from 18 games, 13 points behind the league leaders and arch rivals Persepolis.



Esteghlal will take on Qatari side Al Sadd in a crucial AFC Champions League play-off match in Tehran on February 2.

