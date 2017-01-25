EU continues to support Lebanon for refugee crisis

The European Union ambassadors to Lebanon expressed on Tuesday their "full support of Lebanon in its handling of the immense challenge of hosting Syrian refugees since the crisis began."



According to a statement by Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad El Hariri's media office, Ambassador Christina Lassen, Head of the EU delegation to Lebanon, said after a meeting between EU ambassadors and Hariri that "as EU and member states, we gave over two billion Euros to Lebanon, in order to help both the refugees and the country host the communities and maintain its infrastructure."



"We are proud to have delivered our commitment from last year's London Conference and assured the prime minister that we will continue our support to Lebanon in this endeavor," she added.



Lassen stated they have conveyed strong support to the new government and the efforts exerted to resume Lebanon's political and institutional life.



She further stressed their confidence that Prime Minister Hariri will exercise the leadership concerning the legal framework for a timely, transparent and peaceful round of parliamentary elections, "contributing to the democratic legitimacy of state institutions."



"We commended the Lebanese armed forces for the role they played in fighting terrorism, maintaining internal stability, preventing radicalization and upgrading Lebanon's border control."

