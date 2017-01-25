French traders seek multifaceted trade opportunities in Iran

A French delegation, comprised of representatives from six French companies, will arrive in Tehran on Saturday for talks on trading opportunities, Tehran Times daily reported Tuesday.



The French traders are scheduled to meet with their Iranian counterparts at Iran's Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture on Jan. 28.



French enterprises in fields including energy, transportation, mining machinery, forestry, baking industry, home appliances, and healthcare products are seeking to explore avenues for further cooperation with Iranians, the report said.



Iran is planning to establish three trade offices in Europe and launch them before October 2017, said Abolfazl Koudeie, director general for trade with Europe and the US from Iran's Trade Promotion Organization.



"We also plan to set up three other trade offices in Ukraine, Armenia and Tajikistan," Koudeie was quoted by the report as saying.



An Iranian trade office was inaugurated about four months ago in Germany, he added.



One year after the nuclear-related western and international sanctions against Iran were lifted, several international companies have started negotiations to establish themselves in Iran's diversified market.

