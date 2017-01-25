Warriors defeat leaves Zimbabwean football fans dejected

Zimbabwean football fans have been left a dejected lot following the Warriors' defeat to Tunisia at the African Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon on Monday.



The team slumped to a 4-2 defeat and was sent packing after managing only one point in a 2-2 draw with Algeria in the first match on Jan. 15 before succumbing 2-0 to Senegal four days later and anchored Group B which had Senegal and Tunisia proceeding to the knockout stage.



Senegal were the only unbeaten team in the group after dispatching Tunisia and Zimbabwe before drawing 2-2 with Algeria in their last game, while Tunisia recovered from their early defeat to beat Algeria and Zimbabwe.



This was Zimbabwe's worst performance at the finals after two previous appearances in 2004 and 2006 produced winners even though they failed to qualify for the knockout stages.



Godfrey Boriwondo, who had been eager to watch the match at a sports bar in Sunridge, north of Harare, held his colleague's hand soon after the Tunisians scored their second goal and in a dejected voice said "handeyi (let's go)".



Elsewhere, Zimbabweans poured their grief on social media with some blaming the players, others the coach Callisto Pasuwa, and yet others the country's football governing body for not having prepared well for the Gabon trip.



Evince Mugumbate said she appreciated the way Tunisia had played but also blamed a timid Zimbabwean coach for the loss.



"He was intimidated like a village herd boy," she said.



Wilberforce Nyamupfukudza also blamed the coach for poor player selection.



"He should have learnt from the previous games and dealt with the same defensive mistakes that ultimately cost us all the games," he said.



One website has hinted that Pasuwa will step down as the Warriors' coach after a two-year stint that was characterized by tiffs with the Zimbabwe Football Association and a lengthy non-payment of his wages.

