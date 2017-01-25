US dollar mixed amid Trump policy, economic data

The US dollar traded mixed against other major currencies on Tuesday as investors were digesting US President Trump's trade policies and the country's newly released economic data.



Analysts said investors are worried about Trump's plan to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada and his abandonment of the Trans Pacific Trade Partnership with Asian countries.



On the economic front, US existing-home sales closed out 2016 as the best year in a decade, even as sales declined in December as the result of ongoing affordability tensions and historically low supply levels, according to the National Association of Realtors Tuesday.



Total existing-home sales decreased 2.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.49 million in December from an upwardly revised 5.65 million in November.



Meanwhile, adjusted for seasonal influences, the Markit Flash US Manufacturing PMI for January increased to 55.1 from 54.3 in December.



The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, increased 0.16 percent at 100.320 in late trading Tuesday.



In late New York trading, the euro fell to 1.0728 dollars from 1.0739 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound climbed to 1.2504 dollars from 1.2494 US dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar increased to 0.7577 dollar from 0.7564 dollar.



The US dollar bought 113.87 Japanese yen, higher than 113.03 yen in the previous session. The US dollar rose to 1.0014 Swiss francs from 0.9990 Swiss francs, and it edged down to 1.3157 Canadian dollars from 1.3265 Canadian dollars.

