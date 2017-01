Five killed in fireworks shop fire in C China

Five people suffocated after a fire broke out at a fireworks shop in Yueyang City of central China's Hunan Province late Tuesday, local authorities said Wednesday.



The incident took place in a commercial and residential building at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday. It was triggered by firecrackers lit by a buyer outside the store after purchase.



The fire was put off at around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.



