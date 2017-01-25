Nigerian presidency clears top officials of corruption

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday the two top officials in his government have been cleared of alleged corrupt practices following an investigation into allegations against them.



They are the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu and Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal.



In a letter read during the plenary session by Senate President Bukola Saraki, which renominated Magu as Chairman of the EFCC, Buhari said Magu and Lawal were both cleared of corruption in a report by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).



Buhari requested the Senate to reconsider its decision to reject the appointment of Magu as chairman of the EFCC.



The Senate last month rejected the appointment of Magu as EFCC chairman, citing a security report from the Department of State Services. It also recommended the sack of Lawal for alleged corruption.



President Buhari then directed the AGF to investigate the allegations. AGF recently submitted a report at the end of the assignment, which finally cleared both officials of the alleged corruption.

