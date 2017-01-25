US, Indian leaders pledge cooperation in fighting terrorism

US President Donald Trump
and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed Tuesday that the two countries will stand shoulder to shoulder in the global fight against terrorism.
During a telephone conversation with Modi, Trump emphasized that the United States considers India a "true friend and partner" in addressing challenges around the world, the White House said in a statement.
The two leaders discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India in broad areas such as the economy and defense. They also discussed security in the region of South and Central Asia.
Trump looked forward to hosting Modi in the United States later this year, the statement said.