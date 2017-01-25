Death toll rises to 6 in fireworks shop fire in C China

Death toll rose to six after a fire broke out at a fireworks shop in a market in Yueyang City of central China's Hunan Province late Tuesday.



As of Wednesday morning, at least six people suffocated in the fire. Another was sent to hospital and is now in stable condition, according to local authorities.



The incident took place in a commercial and residential building at 9:08 p.m. Tuesday. It was triggered by firecrackers lit by a buyer outside the store after purchase.



The fire was put off at around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.



Follow-up work is underway.

