"La La Land" ties record wining 14 Oscar nominations

The musical film "La La Land" received 14 nominations for the 89th Academy Awards on Tuesday, tying record by "All About Eve" in 1951 and "Titanic" in 1998.



"La La Land" got nominations including for best picture, best actor and actress in leading role, best director and best original screenplay.



It will compete for best picture with eight other films -- "Arrival," "Fences," "Hacksaw Ridge," "Hell or High Water," "Hidden Figures," "Lion," "Manchester by the Sea" and "Moonlight." The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences can nominate up to 10 films in the category, but stopped at nine this year.



Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone were both nominated for their leading roles in "La La Land," and the film also scored a directing nomination for Damien Chazelle, who was also nominated for the original screenplay. The film about a romance between an aspiring actress and a jazz musician also received a pair of nominations for original song.



Rounding out the rest of its nominations were for cinematography, costume design, film editing, original score, production design, sound editing and sound mixing.



Gosling will have a tough time competition with the Golden Globe winner Casey Affleck for "Manchester by the Sea." Also nominated were Andrew Garfield of "Hacksaw Ridge,"Viggo Mortensen for "Captain Fantastic" and Denzel Washington for "Fences."



Meryl Streep set her record for most Oscar nominations by an actress, scoring her 20th career nomination for her lead role in "Florence Foster Jenkins." She has won three Oscars, for her leading roles in "The Iron Lady" and "Sophie's Choice" and for her supporting work in "Kramer vs. Kramer."



Also nominated for best actress in a leading role were Golden Globe winner Isabelle Huppert for "Elle," Ruth Negga for "Loving," Natalie Portman for "Jackie" and Stone for "La La Land."



Black actress Viola Davis is a heavy favorite to take home the supporting-actress prize for her work in "Fences." She will compete with Naomie Harris for "Moonlight," Nicole Kidman for "Lion," Octavia Spencer for "Hidden Figures" and Michelle Williams for "Manchester by the Sea."



Battle for supporting actor will among Mahershala Ali for "Moonlight," Jeff Bridges for "Hell or High Water," Lucas Hedges for "Manchester by the Sea," Dev Patel for "Lion" and Michael Shannon for "Nocturnal Animals." .



"Arrival" and "Moonlight" both earned eight Oscar nominations, while "Hacksaw Ridge" "Lion" and "Manchester by the Sea" each received six.



Mel Gibson was nominated for best director for "Hacksaw Ridge," along with Chazelle for "La La Land," Denis Villeneuve for "Arrival," Kenneth Lonergan for "Manchester by the Sea" and Barry Jenkins for "Moonlight."



Two Disney's animated films got nominations in best animated feature film category, "Moana" and "Zootopia" . "Kubo and the Two Strings," "My Life as a Zucchini" and "The Red Turtle" are also in the list.



Different from the former two "all white" Oscars, this time black actors or actress and films on minority's life have been focused. Among all 20 acting performance nominations, six goes to black stars. "Moonlight" and "Fences" each got 8 and 4 nominations.



The Oscar nominations were unveiled in a different way than the traditional early morning gathering of reporters and publicists at the Academy's theater in Beverly Hills. Instead, the Academy provided a largely pre-taped announcement show on its websites and digital platforms and transmitted to television stations on a satellite feed.



The 89th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

