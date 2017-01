Li Simin, 19, is a flight attendant with China Southern Airlines. The young woman will work her first Spring Festival travel rush this year. Inexperienced yet determined, Li must regularly wake up at 5 or 6 a.m. to prepare for scheduled flights, working through the day and into the night due to her intense workload.

Photo shows Li Simin serving passengers on board. (Chinanews.com/Chu Hongyu)

Li Simin goes to the airport with colleagues for an early-morning flight on Jan. 23, 2017. (Chinanews.com/Chu Hongyu)

Li Simin cleans the cabin's counter with a colleague. (Chinanews.com/Chu Hongyu)

Li Simin broadcasts an announcement to passengers on board. (Chinanews.com/Chu Hongyu)

Li Simin prepares food for passengers on board. (Chinanews.com/Chu Hongyu)