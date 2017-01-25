People learn Chinese martial arts in Estonia

An Estonian boy learns Chinese martial arts from Cui Shikai, a Chinese with more than 20 years of martial arts teaching experience in Estonia, in Viljandi, southern Estonia on Jan. 24, 2017. The event of Week of China from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27 offers local people a chance to immerse in the culture of China including Martial Arts, calligraphy, paper cut, Dragon story, exhibitions and Chinese movies. (Xinhua/Sergei Stepanov)

Cui Shikai (front), a Chinese with more than 20 years of martial arts teaching experience in Estonia, holds a free public course on Chinese martial arts in Viljandi, southern Estonia on Jan. 24, 2017. The event of Week of China from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27 offers local people a chance to immerse in the culture of China including Martial Arts, calligraphy, paper cut, Dragon story, exhibitions and Chinese movies. (Xinhua/Sergei Stepanov)

Cui Shikai (front), a Chinese with more than 20 years of martial arts teaching experience in Estonia, holds a free public course on Chinese martial arts in Viljandi, southern Estonia on Jan. 24, 2017. The event of Week of China from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27 offers local people a chance to immerse in the culture of China including Martial Arts, calligraphy, paper cut, Dragon story, exhibitions and Chinese movies. (Xinhua/Sergei Stepanov)

Cui Shikai (front), a Chinese with more than 20 years of martial arts teaching experience in Estonia, holds a free public course on Chinese martial arts in Viljandi, southern Estonia on Jan. 24, 2017. The event of Week of China from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27 offers local people a chance to immerse in the culture of China including Martial Arts, calligraphy, paper cut, Dragon story, exhibitions and Chinese movies. (Xinhua/Sergei Stepanov)