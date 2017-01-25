People across China greet upcoming Spring Festival

Children dressed up as roosters send gifts to elderly people in Hefei City, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 24, 2017, to greet the upcoming Spring Festival which falls on Jan. 28. (Xinhua/Xie Chen)

A staff member hangs red lanterns on a bridge in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2017. Chinese people are busy with preparing for the upcoming Spring Festival, the most important family reunion festival in China, which falls on Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Gong Pukang)

People purchase Spring Festival decorations at a market in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 23, 2017. Chinese people are busy with preparing for the upcoming Spring Festival, the most important family reunion festival in China, which falls on Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Bu Xiangdong)

Folk artists perform at a square in Xuyi County, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 24, 2017. Chinese people are busy with preparing for the upcoming Spring Festival, the most important family reunion festival in China, which falls on Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Zhou Haijun)

A child stands in front of rooster-themed decorations at a market in Yiyuan County, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 24, 2017. Chinese people are busy with preparing for the upcoming Spring Festival, the most important family reunion festival in China, which falls on Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Zhao Dongshan)

Citizens walk past the lantern decoration in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2017. Chinese people are busy with preparing for the upcoming Spring Festival, the most important family reunion festival in China, which falls on Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Li Bin)

Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2017 shows the Spring Festival decorations in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. Chinese people are busy with preparing for the upcoming Spring Festival, the most important family reunion festival in China, which falls on Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

