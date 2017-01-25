China's fighter-bomber 'Flying Leopard' in drill

Two Xian JH-7 fighter jets of the Northern Theater Command under People's Liberation Army (PLA) take off during an air force drill on January 23, 2017. The China-made Xian JH-7, also known as the FBC-1 (Fighter/Bomber China-1) Flying Leopard, is a two-seater, twin-engine fighter-bomber. (Photo/81.cn)

A pilot checks a Xian JH-7 fighter jet during an air force drill of the Northern Theater Command on January 23, 2017. The China-made Xian JH-7, also known as the FBC-1 (Fighter/Bomber China-1) Flying Leopard, is a two-seater, twin-engine fighter-bomber. (Photo/81.cn)

A Xian JH-7 fighter jet of the Northern Theater Command under People's Liberation Army (PLA) takes off during an air force drill on January 23, 2017. The China-made Xian JH-7, also known as the FBC-1 (Fighter/Bomber China-1) Flying Leopard, is a two-seater, twin-engine fighter-bomber. (Photo/81.cn)

Pilots of the Northern Theater Command under the People's Liberation Army (PLA) get ready to attend an air force drill on January 23, 2017. The China-made Xian JH-7, also known as the FBC-1 (Fighter/Bomber China-1) Flying Leopard, is a two-seater, twin-engine fighter-bomber. (Photo/81.cn)

A pilot of the Northern Theater Command under the People's Liberation Army (PLA) gets ready to fly a Xian JH-7 fighter jet during an air force drill on January 23, 2017. The China-made Xian JH-7, also known as the FBC-1 (Fighter/Bomber China-1) Flying Leopard, is a two-seater, twin-engine fighter-bomber. (Photo/81.cn)

Xian JH-7 fighter jets of the Northern Theater Command under People's Liberation Army (PLA) get ready to take off during an air force drill on January 23, 2017. The China-made Xian JH-7, also known as the FBC-1 (Fighter/Bomber China-1) Flying Leopard, is a two-seater, twin-engine fighter-bomber. (Photo/81.cn)