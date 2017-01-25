Taipei Game Show 2017 closes in Taipei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/25 11:24:37
Visitors tour at the Taipei Game Show 2017 in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 24, 2017. Taipei Game Show 2017 closed here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Visitors experience video games during the Taipei Game Show 2017 in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 24, 2017. Taipei Game Show 2017 closed here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

Visitors experience VR games during the Taipei Game Show 2017 in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Jan. 24, 2017. Taipei Game Show 2017 closed here on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

