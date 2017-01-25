China treasury bond futures open lower Wednesday

China's treasury bond futures opened lower on Wednesday, with the contract for settlement in March 2017 opened 0.44 percent lower at 99.06 yuan (about 14.44 US dollars).



The June 2017 contract opened 0.18 percent lower at 97.91 yuan. The September 2017 contract opened 0.18 percent lower at 97.4 yuan.



The contracts are agreements to buy or sell treasury bonds at a predetermined price and set date. They allow investors to bet on and profit from the movements in the value of the bonds.



The treasury bond futures were launched at the Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange and started trading on Sept. 6, 2013.



They closed lower on Tuesday, with the contract for settlement in March 2017 closed 0.36 percent lower at at 99.1 yuan. The June 2017 contract closed 0.43 percent lower at 98.1 yuan. The September 2017 contract closed 0.31 percent lower at 97.6 yuan.

