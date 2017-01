Taiwan reports 1.4 pct economic growth for 2016

Taiwan's economy expanded by 1.40 percent year on year in 2016, with an annual gross domestic product (GDP) of 15.86 trillion new Taiwan dollars (about 506 billion US dollars), the island's statistics agency said Wednesday.



Its fourth quarter GDP increased by 2.58 percent year on year, the highest quarterly growth in 2016, according to the agency.