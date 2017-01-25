Nepal recognizes employment in India as foreign employment

Nepal has formally recognized migration of the Nepali people to India for employment purpose as "foreign employment" and bring them under the insurance coverage for the first time.



The government decided to give equal recognition to the employment in India as in other countries such as Gulf countries and Malaysia, Nepalese Prime Minister Puspa Kamal Dahal told a press conference on Tuesday.



"Now, people leaving for employment in India will also get insurance coverage," Dahal said.



There is no official data about the number of Nepalese working in India but around 2 million Nepalese are believed to have been living and working there.



After the government's recognition, Nepalese migrant workers in India will be entitled to receive insurance coverage up to 12,812 US dollars for critical illness and life insurance.



Dahal said the insurance coverage of migrant Nepali workers in India will start from Feb. 12.

