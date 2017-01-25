Russian army receives new electronic warfare systems

The Russian Armed Forces have put into service upgraded unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of sending SMS, audio and video messages, the Russian newspaper "Izvestiya" reported Wednesday.



According to the report, the new UAVs are based on "Orlan-10" unmanned aerial vehicles, both of which are part of the upgraded complex of electronic warfare system RB-341V "Leer-3".



Tests of new UAVs have already been completed, and the new complexes "Leer-3" were also tested in Syria.



The Russian Armed Forces will take delivery of upgraded UAVs for "Leer-3" this year. Now the UAVs can send SMS messages as well as audio messages, but soon video messages also will be added, the report said.



The electronic warfare system RB-341V "Leer-3" includes three drones. The UAVs' main task is to jam signals of cell towers and is equipped with special jamming devices and transmitters.

