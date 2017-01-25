Peng Shuai into maiden grand slam final

Chinese player Peng Shuai is on the verge of her maiden grand slam title after progressing into the women's doubles final at the Australian Open on Wednesday, a brilliant comeback after spending almost a year on the sidelines recovering from surgery on her left leg.



Peng and partner, Czech Andrea Hlavackova defeated the Open's top seeds, French pairing Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in a dominant 7-6(4), 6-2 victory.



The team now needs to dispatch second seeds American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and partner Lucie Safarova from the Czech Republic to claim the Australian Open crown after the US-Czech Republic pairing trounced Japan's Eri Hozumi and Miyu Kato 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the semis.



The women's doubles final ends a great Australian Open campaign for Peng after exiting the singles tournament in round two after losing in straight sets to former world no. 5 Eugenie Bouchard.



Peng - who spent almost a year on the sidelines with an injury and surgery to her left leg - was put on the back foot after Bouchard took the first set in a grueling tie breaker, deflating the Chinese powerhouse into the second set.

