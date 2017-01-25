Cambodia, Laos pledge to build border of peace, stability, development

Cambodia and Laos vowed to build their borderline as the border of peace, friendship, stability, cooperation and development, according to a joint press release on Wednesday.



The press release was issued after a Cambodian-Lao Joint Boundary Commission meeting, which was made between Var Kim Hong, Cambodian senior minister in charge of border affairs, and visiting Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.



"The meeting was conducted in a close and frank atmosphere and based on the spirit of mutual respect for independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," it said.



Cambodia shares about 533 km of border with Laos to the north and northeast. To date, the two neighbours have demarcated around 465 km of the borderline.

