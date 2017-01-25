China's population to reach peak of 1.45 bln around 2030

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/25





The country will enter a key transitional period between 2021 and 2030 in its population development as it will witness a decrease in the number of people of working age, more elderly people, still active population migration and diversified family patterns, according to the plan, which was signed and approved by Premier



"China's basic national condition of a large population will not fundamentally change. The population pressure on economic and social development will not fundamentally change. The tensions between population and resources and environment will not fundamentally change," the plan said.



The country will adhere to the family planning policy as a basic state policy, and fully implement the two-child policy to promote balanced population development, according to the plan.



The government will improve the policy adjustment mechanism for child birth, allocate public service resources rationally, improve development and support systems for families to achieve a suitable fertility rate, it said.



Efforts will also be made to improve the skill set of new workers, make full use of workers' potentials, develop the human resources of the senior population, and make good use of international talent.



Measures will be taken to promote urbanization, improve policies on population movement, address the problem of an aging population, promote women's development, and enhance protection of minors and the disabled.



As of 2015, China's population was 1.375 billion.



China allowed all married couples to have two children in 2016. This follows an earlier easing of the policy in 2013 that allowed couples to have a second child if either parent was an only child.



The latest change ended the one-child policy that was implemented in the late 1970s to rein in the surging population.

