Xi urges continued efforts to build strong military

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R, front), also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, shakes hands with senior military officers stationed in Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 23, 2017. Xi visited the 65th Army Group stationed in northern China's Hebei Province on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

President Xi Jinping has called for building a strong military by further enhancing the military's political awareness, pushing forward reform, and governing it according to law.Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, underscored the importance of improving combat readiness through troop training.The president made the comments while visiting the 65th Army Group stationed in northern China's Hebei Province on Monday.