Sinopec's Fuling shale gas field produces more than 5 bln cubic meters

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/25 22:02:54
An aerial photo taken on Jan. 24, 2017 shows Jiaoye-84 shale gas platform in Fuling, southwest China's Chongqing. The shale gas field here, a project of China's largest refiner Sinopec, produced more than 5 billion cubic meters of gas in 2016. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

An aerial photo taken on Jan. 24, 2017 shows Jiaoye-86 shale gas platform in Fuling, southwest China's Chongqing. The shale gas field here, a project of China's largest refiner Sinopec, produced more than 5 billion cubic meters of gas in 2016. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Technician Wang Lijun examines equipment on the Jiaoye-84 shale gas platform in Fuling, southwest China's Chongqing, Jan. 24, 2017. The shale gas field here, a project of China's largest refiner Sinopec, produced more than 5 billion cubic meters of gas in 2016. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

