Rime scenery near Kiran River in Altay, NW China's Xinjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/25 22:31:09
Photo taken on Jan. 25, 2016 shows rime scenery near the Kiran River in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ye Erjiang)

Posted in: CHINA
